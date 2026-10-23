Google Universal Cart In Search Is Live, Yep

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Cart Hero

Last week, we reported that Google was launching its Universal Cart in the United States after demoing it at Google I/O in May. And yes, a few days after Google announced it, it was rolling out. I think most people started to see it show up in Google Search and Gemini starting on Friday and over the weekend.

So yes, you will see the shopping cart icon at the top right of your search results page as Sachin noted yesterday. Yes, you will see "Add to cart" buttons now in the Google product listing results, and when you click on them, they will be added to your Universal Cart.

Here is a short video of it in action on one of my Google accounts using Google Search:

Here are some static images showing the cart icon at the top right, the cart, the add to cart buttons and so on:

Google Universal Cart Add To Cart

Google Universal Cart Cart

Glenn Gabe posted about this over last weekend:

This works across Google Shopping and so forth.

So while it is newish, it was announced last week and folks in the United States should see this available before the holiday season.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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