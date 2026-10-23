Last week, we reported that Google was launching its Universal Cart in the United States after demoing it at Google I/O in May. And yes, a few days after Google announced it, it was rolling out. I think most people started to see it show up in Google Search and Gemini starting on Friday and over the weekend.

So yes, you will see the shopping cart icon at the top right of your search results page as Sachin noted yesterday. Yes, you will see "Add to cart" buttons now in the Google product listing results, and when you click on them, they will be added to your Universal Cart.

Here is a short video of it in action on one of my Google accounts using Google Search:

Here are some static images showing the cart icon at the top right, the cart, the add to cart buttons and so on:

Glenn Gabe posted about this over last weekend:

Google's Universal Cart finally showed up for me this morning. I started testing it out. Very interesting... So I searched for a few products, clicked "Add to cart", then I had to select the various options and sizes, and then click "Add to cart" again to officially get the item into my cart. Pretty easy to use overall. It leverages Google Pay so it has my payment information already and provides points I can earn for the purchase (based on my credit card). And then a shopping cart icon shows up in Google near my account profile. Clicking that brings up my cart with the items that were added and a separate tab for "My orders". This has a ton of potential, but I'm eager to see how many people use it, trust it, etc. — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 17, 2026

This works across Google Shopping and so forth.

So while it is newish, it was announced last week and folks in the United States should see this available before the holiday season.

Forum discussion at X.