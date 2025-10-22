Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI released its web browser named ChatGPT Atlas, its search features use Google. Google is testing different colored pins on map embeds in Google AI Mode. Google Business Profiles has this AI Mode history button. Google is testing different size recipe cards in Search. Google AdSense added a confirmed click status breakdown to reporting.

