Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
OpenAI released its web browser named ChatGPT Atlas, its search features use Google. Google is testing different colored pins on map embeds in Google AI Mode. Google Business Profiles has this AI Mode history button. Google is testing different size recipe cards in Search. Google AdSense added a confirmed click status breakdown to reporting.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
OpenAI Launches Browser - ChatGPT Atlas With Search Powered By Google
As you may have heard, the latest AI-powered web browser launched yesterday, the much-anticipated OpenAI ChatGPT web browser. OpenAI named its web browser Atlas. The built-in search features seem to be mostly powered by Google Search, for some reason.
-
Google AI Mode Tests Different Colored Map Pins
Google is testing using different colored map pins in the map embed within Google AI Mode. The map pins can be in red, blue, yellow and maybe orange?
-
Google Local Profile AI Mode History Button
Google is testing showing an AI Mode history button within the local panel in Google Search. When you are viewing a specific business or organization, there may be an AI Mode button in a history enclosure under the call, directions, buttons.
-
Google Tests Different Recipe Card Sizes Or Is It A Bug
Google may be testing displaying different-sized cards for recipe results in the Google Search results. The cards show large and small graphics that make the results look misaligned.
-
Google AdSense Adds Confirmed Click Status Breakdown To Reports
Google AdSense added a new breakdown option named Confirmed Click status breakdown. This breakdown is available on all your reports under the "Breakdowns" dropdown selector at the top left.
-
Google Light Bulb Tree
Here is a fancy looking tree I spotted at the Google office in Mountain View, California. They have these light bulbs, lit up, within the tree, in one of the lobby areas.
Feedback:
