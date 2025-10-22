Google Local Profile AI Mode History Button

Oct 22, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Local Robot

Google is testing showing an AI Mode history button within the local panel in Google Search. When you are viewing a specific business or organization, there may be an AI Mode button in a history enclosure under the call, directions, buttons.

It honestly almost looks like a bug but here is a screenshot of this from Brad Brewer, he shared this with me on X:

Google Ai Mode History Local

When you click on it, "It is currently switching between a deep link to AI Mode which triggers a history prompt, or the following where an AI Overview is expanded," Brad explained.

Again, this feels like some weird bug to me but who knows.

Then there is also this from Higman - which makes me think the one above is similar and a bug?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google AI Mode Tests Different Colored Map Pins

Oct 22, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Local Profile AI Mode History Button

Oct 22, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Different Recipe Card Sizes Or Is It A Bug

Oct 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Adds Confirmed Click Status Breakdown To Reports

Oct 22, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 21, 2025

Oct 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's More Core Updates, More Often, Seems Unlikely

Oct 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Google Tests Different Recipe Card Sizes Or Is It A Bug
Next Story: Google AI Mode Tests Different Colored Map Pins

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.