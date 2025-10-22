Google is testing showing an AI Mode history button within the local panel in Google Search. When you are viewing a specific business or organization, there may be an AI Mode button in a history enclosure under the call, directions, buttons.

It honestly almost looks like a bug but here is a screenshot of this from Brad Brewer, he shared this with me on X:

When you click on it, "It is currently switching between a deep link to AI Mode which triggers a history prompt, or the following where an AI Overview is expanded," Brad explained.

Again, this feels like some weird bug to me but who knows.

Then there is also this from Higman - which makes me think the one above is similar and a bug?

Or this one? Lol barf! pic.twitter.com/O4BT4B5KX1 — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) October 16, 2025

Forum discussion at X.