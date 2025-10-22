Google may be testing displaying different-sized cards for recipe results in the Google Search results. The cards show large and small graphics that make the results look misaligned.

I am guessing it is a bug, because I cannot replicate it for all my recipe searches. I spotted this via Inspired Taste on X and I cannot replicate it for any other recipe search outside of [gravy recipes].

Here is my screenshot:

Here is another:

Has anyone else seen the oddly sized recipe cards on Google after you click the "show more" button on desktop browsers? This has to be a bug. The sizes are all over the place. It happens on all queries but only on desktop devices. cc @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/sximw8MFHs — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) October 16, 2025

Here is another example:

Yes! Have it since few days... pic.twitter.com/lioVHYYz3E — Camille Plessis (@Camille1981) October 22, 2025

I am guessing this is a bug? Again, all the other examples I tried show the images to be all the same size.

