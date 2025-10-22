Google Tests Different Recipe Card Sizes Or Is It A Bug

Google may be testing displaying different-sized cards for recipe results in the Google Search results. The cards show large and small graphics that make the results look misaligned.

I am guessing it is a bug, because I cannot replicate it for all my recipe searches. I spotted this via Inspired Taste on X and I cannot replicate it for any other recipe search outside of [gravy recipes].

Here is my screenshot:

Google Receipe Image Sizes

Here is another:

Here is another example:

I am guessing this is a bug? Again, all the other examples I tried show the images to be all the same size.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Tests Different Recipe Card Sizes Or Is It A Bug

Oct 22, 2025

