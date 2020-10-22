Daily Search Forum Recap: October 22, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Passage Indexing vs Featured Snippets
So when Google announced Passage Indexing at the Search On 2020 event, there was a lot of confusion around it. We cleared the big one up, i.e. it's ranking, not indexing. But there is another one, how is this different than featured snippets.
- Google Has A "Stupid" High Limit On Number Of Links On A Page
Back in 2014 and also in 2008, Google basically said it has no limit in the number of links it can handle on a specific page. So a site like Techmeme, which I love, has thousnads of links on a page, it would be able to process all of those links. Well, maybe not. Gary Illyes from Google said Google does have "some stupid high number" where it will stop extracting the links on that page.
- Google: Crawling Doesn't Mean Indexing, Indexing Doesn't Mean Ranking
This is probably SEO 101 but often even those who do SEO every day, they are so in the weeds that the basics kind of slip away. Martin Splitt of Google summed it up by saying just because Google may crawl a page, it does not mean that page will be in Google's index. Also just because a page is in its index, it does not mean it will rank in Google Search.
- Google Talks Rendering, Indexing, SEO & Developer Relations, Conferences & Bitcoin Scams
In the latest version of Google's Search Off the Record podcast with John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt. They spoke about a ton of topics including rendering, indexing, SEO and developer relations, the unconference and next conference and just a lot of joking around. But they also said that Bitcoin miners cannot use Google's resources to mine Bitcoin.
- Google Local & Maps Displays Health & Safety On Search Results
We now have some folks seeing the health and safety attributes that businesses have been able to add to their Google My Business listings back over a months ago, on the front end of Google's search results Google Maps results.
- Google AdSense Vignette Ads Now Supported On Wider Screens
Google posted that vignette ads are now supported on wider screens. Google wrote "vignette ads now support a larger range of screen sizes. For sites that have vignettes turned on, vignette ads will soon start to appear on wider screens such as desktop."
- Google's Peter The Greeter Says Stay Positive
I miss photos from Peter the Greeter, the Googler who sits outside of Google welcoming guests, but he just posted again on Instagram. He said "Happy Magnificent Monday!!! We hope everyone is staying s
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
