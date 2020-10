I miss photos from Peter the Greeter, the Googler who sits outside of Google welcoming guests, but he just posted again on Instagram. He said "Happy Magnificent Monday!!! We hope everyone is staying safe! I always remind myself to Keep a positive attitude and to keep smiling."

So keep positive everyone!

