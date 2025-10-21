Google is testing another variation of the AI-generated product summaries in Google AI Mode, this one is named "What to know." It is made up of user reviews and web sources, according to the disclaimer.

This was first spotted by Brodie Clark on SERP Alerts and posted on X and I was able to replicate this in one of my browsers.

Here is what it looks like:

Here is a static image:

As Brodie said, "Google is now showing a 'what to know' section attached to free listing results within AI Mode. This feature is quite similar to the AI-generated product summaries from September, with the primary difference being the placement and the new heading." Yes, it does.

Forum discussion at X.