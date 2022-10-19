Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is not getting rid of match types despite the beta test for the broad match-only setting. Google Ads also added three new reporting columns around conversions. Google Search is testing trending products. Google local is testing a large image carousel. Google said its rankings are not controlled by evil outsiders 😈. Oh, and the Jewish holidays are over, so back to normal broadcasting until April.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads Setting For Broad Match Only For Entire Campaigns Is A Limited Test

Michael Kerr spotted a new Google Ads test that lets you click a button to turn on broad match keywords across your whole domain. That set fear into the ads community where they thought Google might do away with match types completely. Google clarified this is a limited test and match types are not going away.

Google Ads announced three new reporting columns including results, results value and conversion goals columns. Google said these columns are available on the Campaigns page for tables and charts, as well as in custom reporting pages like the Report Editor or Custom dashboards and at the manager account level.

Google is now showing a "trending now" box in the search results for shopping and product-related queries. This was announced back at Search On and now seems to be slowly rolling out.

Google seems to be testing a new local feature that has a section named "preview this place." This shows an image carousel from the local business profile of that business in search.

I spotted this interesting statement from Google's John Mueller on Twitter the other day. He said "In my 15 years at Google, I haven't run across a site whose ranking is secretly being controlled by outsiders. I couldn't imagine that being the case."

Here is some video production company sharing a photo of them doing some video work for Google outside of the Google office, the headquarters, the GooglePlex. Looks like fall is coming...

