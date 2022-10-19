Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads is not getting rid of match types despite the beta test for the broad match-only setting. Google Ads also added three new reporting columns around conversions. Google Search is testing trending products. Google local is testing a large image carousel. Google said its rankings are not controlled by evil outsiders 😈. Oh, and the Jewish holidays are over, so back to normal broadcasting until April.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Setting For Broad Match Only For Entire Campaigns Is A Limited Test
Michael Kerr spotted a new Google Ads test that lets you click a button to turn on broad match keywords across your whole domain. That set fear into the ads community where they thought Google might do away with match types completely. Google clarified this is a limited test and match types are not going away.
- Google Ads Has Three New Reporting Columns
Google Ads announced three new reporting columns including results, results value and conversion goals columns. Google said these columns are available on the Campaigns page for tables and charts, as well as in custom reporting pages like the Report Editor or Custom dashboards and at the manager account level.
- Google Trending Now For Shopping Results
Google is now showing a "trending now" box in the search results for shopping and product-related queries. This was announced back at Search On and now seems to be slowly rolling out.
- Google Local "Preview This Place" Large Image Carousel
Google seems to be testing a new local feature that has a section named "preview this place." This shows an image carousel from the local business profile of that business in search.
- Google: Search Rankings Not Controlled By Evil Outsiders
I spotted this interesting statement from Google's John Mueller on Twitter the other day. He said "In my 15 years at Google, I haven't run across a site whose ranking is secretly being controlled by outsiders. I couldn't imagine that being the case."
- Recording Video Outside The GooglePlex
Here is some video production company sharing a photo of them doing some video work for Google outside of the Google office, the headquarters, the GooglePlex. Looks like fall is coming...
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'm happy to take a look if you want to send me details, but often it's just the way it is. Just because something is an exact match doesn't mean it'll rank for that query - and often it feels lik, John Mueller on Twitter
- There are lots of domains and TLDs, just pick something else. The domain name wouldn't be blocking you from making something awesome., John Mueller on Twitter
- Maybe you can relate to this. Have you ever tried to find the cause of why an #Ecommerce website couldn’t process orders? Join @g33konaut & @basgr as they discuss various tools to address this scenario. Watch, Google Search Central on Twitter
- Our apologies here. We do care very much about directing people to helpful information. It looks like advice from a conservation trust group is showing, but that doesn't reflect enough of the issue this cou, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Page titles - they're still important. (And these kinds of issues can be hard to spot before pushing something live, checklists & presubmit checks can help, even/especially if you're feeling advanced.), John Mueller on Twitter
- Words in URLs generally don't make or break the ranking of a page in search, so I'd really see this as being primarily for users., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- A look inside TikTok’s new automated Smart Performance Campaigns
- 3 new Google reporting columns for conversions
- Meta to sell Giphy, by order of UK competition watchdog
- Meta rolls out Branded Content on Reels
- Early trials show that Google FLEDGE is flopping
- Google Ad match types are not going away
- See who’s speaking at SMX!
- Meta implements ad restrictions in US for social issues, elections, and politics
- The case of the stealth Google-bomb
- 3 new YouTube streaming, shopping, and audio features
- 3 TikTok LIVE features, updates, and policies
- TikTok has a new Focused View campaign objective
- The Pinterest Trends Tool is expanding with a new API for Conversions
- 7 tips to turn Google’s Search Essentials into strategy
- Search Engine Land Awards 2022: And the winners are…
- What is a content audit?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google antitrust complainants call for EU to shutter its Shopping Ads Units, TechCrunch
- Increasing access to mental healthcare in Ireland, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Entities in Competitive Link Benchmarking, RicketyRoo
- How To Make a Newsworthy Digital PR Campaign For Any Industry, Digital Third Coast
- Digital Brand Compliance: A New Responsibility of Content Marketing, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Set, Track, and Reach Digital PR Goals, Semrush
- UX copywriting: 5 writing tips to improve user experience, Yoast
Local & Maps
- Beginner's Guide to Google Business Profiles: What Are They, How To Use Them, and Why, Moz
- Drivetrain is the “Google Maps for business growth", TechCrunch
- Google Releases New Android Auto Update, And Here’s How to Download It Right Now, AutoEvolution
- The Top 9 Misconceptions About Apple and Google in the Car, BlackBerry
Mobile & Voice
- A new look for Family Link, plus new features to stay safer, Google Blog
- Google is finally making Chrome tablet-friendly, TechCrunch
SEO
- How to Map SEO Outcomes, The SEO Sprint
- How Adobe unlocked new SEO Growth, Kevin Indig
- How to Write Content for SEO, Koozai
- SEO Forecasting: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?, Semrush
- The Biggest Threat to SEO w/ AJ Kohn, Siege Media
- Understanding the Marketing Mix: The Four Ps of Marketing for SEO Pros, I Love SEO
- Google algorithm update: the publishers whose search rankings were hit, Press Gazette
PPC
- Google Publisher Tags add official TypeScript type definitions, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Why Should You Consider Competitor Bidding in PPC?, PPC Expo
Search Features
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.