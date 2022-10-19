Google Local "Preview This Place" Large Image Carousel

Google seems to be testing a new local feature that has a section named "preview this place." This shows an image carousel from the local business profile of that business in search.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter who shared a video of it in action, here is a screenshot:

In the video, embedded below, you can see how it takes you into a story format:

🆕 Google new interface for about image section in business profile.



↗️ It's look like in Visual Stories format. And also see the number of slide in same.



🎥 Here is the screen recorder for ref - pic.twitter.com/xlysZWcVSW — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 15, 2022

Looks a bit like the large Google shopping ad image carousel and that older local image carousel.

