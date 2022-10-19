Google Local "Preview This Place" Large Image Carousel

Oct 19, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google seems to be testing a new local feature that has a section named "preview this place." This shows an image carousel from the local business profile of that business in search.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter who shared a video of it in action, here is a screenshot:

In the video, embedded below, you can see how it takes you into a story format:

Looks a bit like the large Google shopping ad image carousel and that older local image carousel.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

