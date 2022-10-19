Google: Search Rankings Not Controlled By Evil Outsiders

I spotted this interesting statement from Google's John Mueller on Twitter the other day. He said "In my 15 years at Google, I haven't run across a site whose ranking is secretly being controlled by outsiders. I couldn't imagine that being the case."
This was in response to a post on Twitter about Google being evil, here are those tweets:
I feel at this point, you've veered far from the probable explanations ( https://t.co/IOYbK7fGj7 ). In my >15 years at Google, I haven't run across a site whose ranking is secretly being controlled by outsiders. I couldn't imagine that being the case.— ⛰ johnmu is not a cat ⛰ (@JohnMu) October 13, 2022
I am not sure why but I found the response interesting and wanted to share it.
Do you know any evil outsiders controlling Google search rankings?
