Google is now testing an "open in maps" button in the local pack maps embed interface. That button takes you into the core Google Maps product for that Google search query.

I cannot replicate this but Khushal Bherwani posted a screenshot on X:

He posted examples of it with and without the "Open in Maps" button:

🆕 Google testing open in maps button in GBP's map section



Khushal Bherwani posted examples with and without the "Open in Maps" button for the same query on May 1, 2024

I kind of like the button there, it makes it super obvious but I wonder if this would be allowed in the European regions?

Also Punit spotted this again more recently, months after Khushal, he posted about it on Mastodon.

