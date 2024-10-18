Google is testing a more results button with a bit more design, the button expands or refines your query in the people also ask section. Normally you just see a text link that says "more results" but here Google a query and a search icon enclosed in a button.

This was spotted by Radu Oncescu who shared this screenshot on X:

You can compare it to what I see:

I bet Google is testing to see which button style gets a higher click-through rate.

Forum discussion at X.