Google Tests People Also Ask More Results Centered Button

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Searching Computer

Google is testing a more results button with a bit more design, the button expands or refines your query in the people also ask section. Normally you just see a text link that says "more results" but here Google a query and a search icon enclosed in a button.

This was spotted by Radu Oncescu who shared this screenshot on X:

Google People Also Ask Center Refinement Button

You can compare it to what I see:

click for full size

I bet Google is testing to see which button style gets a higher click-through rate.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 18, 2024

Oct 18, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Shopping Goes AI, Bing Webmaster Tools Updates & Semrush Acquires SMX & Search Engine Land

Oct 18, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Search Tests Article List View Instead Of Carousel

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests People Also Ask More Results Centered Button

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests New Image Pack Design In Search

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Translate Feature Can Show Images

Oct 18, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Tests New Image Pack Design In Search
Next Story: Google Search Tests Article List View Instead Of Carousel

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.