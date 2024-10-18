Google Search's translate feature may sometimes show images that match the word or words, depending on the language you are translating from and to. So if you want to translate the word baby into Spanish or French, Google will show baby photos but if you want to translate it into Hebrew or some other languages, it won't.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman, who posted about it on X - honestly, I am not sure if it is new or not but I thought it was interesting how it sometimes shows and sometimes not, depending on the languages you select.

Here is a GIF I made of it in action:

Any ideas why it works for some languages and not others?

Forum discussion at X.