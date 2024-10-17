Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2024

Oct 17, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing announced a bunch of upgrades to Bing Webmaster Tools. Semrush acquired Third Door Media, Search Engine Land, SMX, etc. Google released version 18 of the Google Ads API. Google Merchant Center lets you rename your shipping policy. Google Ad renamed text assets to customizations. Google is testing a product carousel for Amazon. I am offline Wednesday night through Saturday night, so anything you see from me was pre-written and pre-scheduled to be posted. I'll catch up when I return.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2024

Oct 17, 2024 - 10:00 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Gets 16 Months Of Data, Recommendations & Copilot Tools To Come

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 18 Now Available

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:45 am
Google

Google Merchant Center Lets You Name Your Shipping Policy

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Search News

Semrush Acquired Search Engine Land, SMX & Third Door Media (Industry Reaction)

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Renames ACA Text Assets To Customizations

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Webmaster Tools Gets 16 Months Of Data, Recommendations & Copilot Tools To Come

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.