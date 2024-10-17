Google Merchant Center Lets You Name Your Shipping Policy

Google Merchant Center now lets you name your various shipping policies. This is a welcomed change because previously, it was hard to know which shipping policy was associated with which products.

Hana Kobzova spotted this change and made this exciting GIF of this addition. She shared it with me on X and wrote, "Finally! You can now update shipping method names in Google Merchant Center Next."

Here is a static image she posted on PPC News:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

