Google Ads has renamed "text assets" to "customizations" within the Automatically created assets section of Google Ads. Customizations lets you use text from your website, landing pages, ads, and provided assets to create customized ad copy.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who wrote on X, "Google Ads chose a new name for its former "Text Asset" Opt-in. Called now "Customization". Guess sounds better and might increase adoption rate by 1-2%."

Here is the super-branded screenshot of this from Thomas:

