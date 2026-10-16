Microsoft is testing adding the label "Popular Links" to the Bing search results sitelinks. This reminds me of the Google top pages test and variations of that.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted the following screenshot on X:

Here is his post:

🆕 Bing is testing “Popular Links” within sponsored ads. We’ve previously seen a similar test with Google Ads showing “Top Pages” links. Google story Coverver by @rustybrick here - https://t.co/hDuePhfAzM https://t.co/tymxAoto3V — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 14, 2026

Forum discussion at X.