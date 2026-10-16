Bing Search Testing Popular Links On Snippets

Oct 16, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Lines

Microsoft is testing adding the label "Popular Links" to the Bing search results sitelinks. This reminds me of the Google top pages test and variations of that.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted the following screenshot on X:

Bing Snippets Popular Links

Here is his post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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