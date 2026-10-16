Bing Tests Read More Links In Search Result Snippets

Oct 16, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Blue Robot Reading

Microsoft is testing placing "read more" links within the Bing Search result snippets, like Google officially did a year or so ago. I am able to replicate this on some browsers, where Bing adds a "Read more" link at the end of the search result snippet that links to the same place the main title links to.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a screenshot on X but I am able to replicate this. Here is a side-by-side screenshot, one showing the read more link and the other not showing the read more link:

Bing Read More Link

The theory is the read more link should encourage searchers to click over to read more...

Bing did test these on the Copilot results some time ago.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Sachin Patel spotted this a couple weeks ago - I missed it.

 

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