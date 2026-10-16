Microsoft is testing placing "read more" links within the Bing Search result snippets, like Google officially did a year or so ago. I am able to replicate this on some browsers, where Bing adds a "Read more" link at the end of the search result snippet that links to the same place the main title links to.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a screenshot on X but I am able to replicate this. Here is a side-by-side screenshot, one showing the read more link and the other not showing the read more link:
The theory is the read more link should encourage searchers to click over to read more...
Bing did test these on the Copilot results some time ago.
🆕 Bing is testing a “Read More” button in organic search result snippets.
↗️Google has already rolled out a similar feature.
↗️Interesting to see Bing following a similar approach to expanding search snippets.
🤔 Have you covered this for Bing ? cc @rustybrick https://t.co/w9WHx4DbIq— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 15, 2026
Forum discussion at X.
Update: Sachin Patel spotted this a couple weeks ago - I missed it.