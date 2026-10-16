Microsoft is testing placing "read more" links within the Bing Search result snippets, like Google officially did a year or so ago. I am able to replicate this on some browsers, where Bing adds a "Read more" link at the end of the search result snippet that links to the same place the main title links to.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a screenshot on X but I am able to replicate this. Here is a side-by-side screenshot, one showing the read more link and the other not showing the read more link:

The theory is the read more link should encourage searchers to click over to read more...

Bing did test these on the Copilot results some time ago.

🆕 Bing is testing a “Read More” button in organic search result snippets. ↗️Google has already rolled out a similar feature. ↗️Interesting to see Bing following a similar approach to expanding search snippets. 🤔 Have you covered this for Bing ? cc @rustybrick https://t.co/w9WHx4DbIq — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 15, 2026

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Sachin Patel spotted this a couple weeks ago - I missed it.