Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AdSense now supports personalization with first-party cookies and they also updated the ad blocking control navigation. Google Data Studio is now known as Looker Studio. Google is testing fuller local pack map overlays. Google added arrows to some knowledge panels. Bing launched knowledge panel polls.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google AdSense Adds First Party Cookie Personalization & New Blocking Controls
Google AdSense has announced support for personalization with first-party cookies and also new improvements to the blocking controls navigation.
- Google Data Studio Is Now Looker Studio
Google has brought Data Studio into Looker and it is now named Looker Studio. Google says this will bring more features and analytics tools to the platform.
- Google Local Pack Map Overlay Tests Fuller Local Pack Card
Google may be testing (or this might be old) a new user interface for the local pack map interface. In the example below, Google is showing the fuller local card with some photos, business name, ratings, number of reviews, some hour details, and more.
- Google Search Adds Arrow In Knowledge Panel
Google has added an arrow button, within a circle design, in the Google Search knowledge panel section. When you click on the arrow, it takes you deeper into the entity's information within Google Search.
- Bing Launches Knowledge Panel Test Polls
A few months ago we reported seeing Microsoft Bing test polls in the knowledge panels within Bing Search. Well, Microsoft said on Twitter that this is now live and a new feature.
- YouTube Branded Speaker Wall
Here is a photo from the Google NYC office, the YouTube Studio area. It shows a wall of speakers with the YouTube branding across them. I suspect these speakers work, right?
