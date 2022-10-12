Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AdSense now supports personalization with first-party cookies and they also updated the ad blocking control navigation. Google Data Studio is now known as Looker Studio. Google is testing fuller local pack map overlays. Google added arrows to some knowledge panels. Bing launched knowledge panel polls.

