Google Search Adds Arrow In Knowledge Panel

Google has added an arrow button, within a circle design, in the Google Search knowledge panel section. When you click on the arrow, it takes you deeper into the entity's information within Google Search.

This was spotted first by Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter and I can also replicate it. Here is a screenshot of the arrow:

I was kind of hoping this arrow would be used to disambiguate the various names that might have a knowledge panel. So with Danny Sullivan, it would show the race car driver and then when you click the arrow, it would jump to the search guy. :) But no, it does not do that.

