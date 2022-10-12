Bing Launches Knowledge Panel Test Polls

A few months ago we reported seeing Microsoft Bing test polls in the knowledge panels within Bing Search. Well, Microsoft said on Twitter that this is now live and a new feature.

Microsoft wrote "Here's a fun new interactive feature you may have noticed! We've added polls to some of our Microsoft."

Here is a video of it in action from Bing:

Here's a fun new interactive feature you may have noticed! We've added polls to some of our Microsoft @Bing knowledge cards, like this one for ice cream. 🍨 pic.twitter.com/8D9qLtGCGr — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) October 7, 2022

Here is a zoom in on the poll part of the knowledge panel:

And when you submit your answer:

Forum discussion at Twitter.