Daily Search Forum Recap: October 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Local Service Ads will require advertisers to have a Google Business Profile next month. Google is testing a Quick view button in search that gives searchers no reason to look at your site. Google may have 9,000 ad campaigns created every second. Google is testing verified labels for retailers in the product search results. Google is expanding store ratings to more countries.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests Quick View Button For Recipes That Keep You On Google
    Google is testing placing a "quick view" button overlayed on the images on recipes within Google Search. The crazy part is that clicking on "Quick view" keeps you on Google while giving you a snapshot of the content from the publisher, without sending that traffic to the publisher.
  • Google Local Service Ads To Soon Require Google Business Profile
    Google will soon require businesses who want to advertise using Google Local Service Ads to also have a Google Business Profile. Google posted a notice that reads, "By Thursday, November 21, 2024, your Local Services ad will need a matching Google Business Profile to continue appearing in search results and to display your customer reviews."
  • 9,000 Google Ads Campaigns Created Every Second???
    Thomas Eccel posted a guess, trying to figure out how many Google Ads campaigns are created in a timeframe. He said if the ad campaigns are issued in sequential order, based on his calculations, 9,000 ad campaigns are created on Google Ads every second.
  • Google Search Tests Verified Labels For Product Results
    Back in August we reported that Google was testing showing verified badges, verification labels, in the organic search results. Well, now Google is testing the verified label on the detailed product results overlay, on retailer listings.
  • Google Store Ratings Now Available In India, Australia, Canada & UK
    Google is rolling out the Store ratings feature beyond US Search. It is rolling out to searchers in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom. Although, we've seen examples of Google showing them in Australia and other countries over the years, I guess as a test.
  • Google Noogler Bison Again
    We have a photo of this Google Bison from 2018. It looks to be in the same condition but moved from its previous location. It also looks angry...

