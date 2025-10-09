Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility seems to have heated up big time in the past few days. Google AI Mode expanded to 35 new languages and 40 new countries and territories. Google Try on now supports shoes and three new countries. Google Business Profiles is testing a new Insights section. Google added NotebookLM to the list of Googlebots. Google AdSense has a new authorized buyers section.

California enacts law giving consumers ability to universally opt out of data sharing, The Record

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: The ultimate Google phone, Ars Technica

