Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search ranking volatility seems to have heated up big time in the past few days. Google AI Mode expanded to 35 new languages and 40 new countries and territories. Google Try on now supports shoes and three new countries. Google Business Profiles is testing a new Insights section. Google added NotebookLM to the list of Googlebots. Google AdSense has a new authorized buyers section.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up October 7th & 8th
While I was offline, it seems the chatter within the SEO industry spiked around the topic of search ranking volatility. It is harder to confirm the volatility, now with the tools recalibrating, but it does seem something started around Tuesday, October 7th, into the 8th.
Google AdSense Authorized Buyers To Replace Ad Networks Blocking Controls
Google announced it will replace the "Ad networks" blocking control from Brand safety within in AdSense with a new "Authorized Buyers" blocking control. This will start on November 6, 2025, the company said.
Google AI Mode Expands To 35 New Languages & 40 Countries
Google AI Mode is now available in over 200 countries and territories. Google said they are expanding AI Mode to "more than 35 new languages and over 40 new countries and territories."
Google Try On Adds Shoes & Expands To Australia, Canada and Japan
Google upgraded the Try On feature to now support shoes, in addition to other forms of clothing. Plus, Try on will soon also work in Australia, Canada and Japan, Google announced.
New Google Business Profiles Insights
Google seems to be testing a new Insights feature for Google Business Profiles. The new insights section shows you profile suggestions, like tips on getting more reviews, what to update on your profile and what information to share with your visitors - amongst other suggestions and insights.
Google Adds Google NotebookLM To User-Triggered Fetchers
Google added Google NotebookLM to the list of Google crawlers, under the list of user-triggered fetchers. Google said they added this user-agent "based on feedback."
Pawrtying With Dooglers
Google calls their dogs, Dooglers and they treat their dogs very well. Here is an event named Pawrtying With Dooglers.
