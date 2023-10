We have seen a bunch of cars or transportation vehicles inside Google buildings. But I don't think I've seen one made of wood. This photo was taken inside the Google Brazil office.

I bet this thing moves but I doubt there is an engine inside of it... What do you think?

I found this on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.