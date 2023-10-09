Google Tests Line Divider Between Site Name, URL, Favicon & Snippet Description

Google is testing a line divider between the site name, URL and favicon and the snippet's description. I am not sure I like this and I know Google has tested these line dividers and separators before but between results.

This one was spotted by Raman Tula on X, here is his screenshot:

Here is the full size screenshot:

Google testing line below the site name and above the title … it’s looking nicer now for me …



Raman Tula on X

I am not sure I like it, do you?

