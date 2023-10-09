Google Tests Line Divider Between Site Name, URL, Favicon & Snippet Description

Oct 9, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing a line divider between the site name, URL and favicon and the snippet's description. I am not sure I like this and I know Google has tested these line dividers and separators before but between results.

This one was spotted by Raman Tula on X, here is his screenshot:

Here is the full size screenshot:

I am not sure I like it, do you?

Forum discussion at X.

