Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2020

Oct 7, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • House Judiciary Subcommittee Antitrust Findings On Google & Others
    The big news yesterday was that the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust has released its findings and recommendations on how to reform laws to fit the digital age. This was a 16-month investigation into competitive practices at Google and Apple, Amazon, and Facebook.
  • Google Ads New Reporting For Insights, Trends, Growth Opportunities & More
    Google Ads launched a boat load of new reports and features yesterday at Advertising Week. New features include new reporting and features around Google Ads.
  • Google Documents Web Stories Policies, Best Practices & Examples
    Google has published in its search developer area, new documents around Web Stories. These new documents launched with the launch of Web Stories in Google Discover but they apply more broadly to all uses of Web Stories on Google.
  • Web Stories Now On Google Discover
    This should come as no surprise to anyone and many of us have seen this being tested - Web Stories on Google Discover. Google announced that Web Stories are now available on Google Discover. There is a new "Stories carousel" available in the United States, India and Brazil at the top of Google Discover.
  • Google AdSense Channels Changes
    Google has made a few changes to how channels work within Google AdSense. In short, it is more integrated with the reporting section. Here is the list of the changes:
  • A Google Street View Car Cake
    Here is a photo of a Google street view car cake. Bill Hartzer shared it with me on Twitter, he said he found it in a rusted photographer Facebook group. Would you eat this?

