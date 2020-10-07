Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- House Judiciary Subcommittee Antitrust Findings On Google & Others
The big news yesterday was that the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust has released its findings and recommendations on how to reform laws to fit the digital age. This was a 16-month investigation into competitive practices at Google and Apple, Amazon, and Facebook.
- Google Ads New Reporting For Insights, Trends, Growth Opportunities & More
Google Ads launched a boat load of new reports and features yesterday at Advertising Week. New features include new reporting and features around Google Ads.
- Google Documents Web Stories Policies, Best Practices & Examples
Google has published in its search developer area, new documents around Web Stories. These new documents launched with the launch of Web Stories in Google Discover but they apply more broadly to all uses of Web Stories on Google.
- Web Stories Now On Google Discover
This should come as no surprise to anyone and many of us have seen this being tested - Web Stories on Google Discover. Google announced that Web Stories are now available on Google Discover. There is a new "Stories carousel" available in the United States, India and Brazil at the top of Google Discover.
- Google AdSense Channels Changes
Google has made a few changes to how channels work within Google AdSense. In short, it is more integrated with the reporting section. Here is the list of the changes:
- A Google Street View Car Cake
Here is a photo of a Google street view car cake. Bill Hartzer shared it with me on Twitter, he said he found it in a rusted photographer Facebook group. Would you eat this?
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Time for a new episode of Search Console Training! @danielwaisberg is back to cover the most useful Search Console reports for developers, including: Index Coverage Security Issues Core Web Vitals, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- @rustybrick comes up with most names that people use externally. Sometimes that's based on what people say first. So you just have to be faster than him., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Study: Comparing the data from 8 SEO tools
- Congressional report blasts Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook as monopolistic ‘gatekeepers’ of the digital economy
- What’s changed in Google Ads Locations reporting and why you need a custom report
- Web Stories are coming to Google Discover
- Google Ads intros automated Insights, Performance Max campaigns, to release Video Action out of beta
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Analysing user journeys within Google Analytics, Builtvisible
- How to Set Custom Dimensions and Metrics in Google Analytics App + Web Properties, Ken Williams
Industry & Business
- Google (GOOG), Oracle (ORCL) Financed Many Supporters in Supreme Court Faceoff, Bloomberg
- House Democrats say Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple enjoy 'monopoly power', CNBC
- Statement on the Democratic and Republican House Antitrust Subcommittee reports, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Chase Links That Only Get Better with Age, Search Engine Journal
- Report: 43% of All B2B Marketers Now Have a Documented Content Strategy, KoMarketing
Local & Maps
- How to use the new CarPlay features in iOS 14, AppleInsider
- How to place Google Maps on your CarPlay Dashboard, CarPlay Life
Mobile & Voice
- New updates make Google Assistant even more accessible, Google Blog
- Google Assistant Adds Eye-Tracking Control, Upgrades Action Blocks for Better Accessibility, Voicebot
SEO
- Bursty Fresh and Local Featured Snippet Answers at Google, SEO By The Sea
- Semantic Search: What Is It and How It Affects Your SEO, SEM Rush
- What Is HTTPS and Why Does It Matter to SEO and User Experience?, BruceClay
- How to Use the Schema Markup Generator to Increase Your Site Visibility, RankRanger
- Mobile-First Indexing Explained: What You Need to Know, SEM Rush
PPC
- Introducing Ad Placements for the Google Mobile Ads Unity plugin, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Ad Grants: The Rules and How to Stay Compliant, State of Digital
- Microsoft Advertising Insights Series #4: Value of partnership in retail, Microsoft Advertising
- Open beta: Digital Marketing Center, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search