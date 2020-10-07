Google AdSense Channels Changes

Google has made a few changes to how channels work within Google AdSense. In short, it is more integrated with the reporting section. Note, Google AdSense added the channels feature back in 2004.

Here is the list of the changes:

Google said it improved the user experience and given channels a new, modern look.

Since channels are primarily used for reporting, Google said it moved them into Reports alongside our other reporting features. Find out the new steps to create a custom channel or create a URL channel.

Google removed the "Targeting" checkbox from custom channels, because advertisers no longer use targetable ad placements.

Google still lets you access your channels in the old channels interface for now. At some point Google will remove the old interface.

Forum discussion at Twitter.