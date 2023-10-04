Daily Search Forum Recap: October 4, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Apple Business Connect, the local Apple Maps business profiles area, now offers new analytics and insights named per group benchmarks. Google Screens Local Service Ads now show unique ads on page scroll. Google Search tests popular stores category. Bing knowledge panels has new learn more carousel cards. Bing Webmaster Tools updated its colors to the new dark blue. Oh, there was a Google spam update released this afternoon, a lot more on that tomorrow.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Apple Business Connect Adds Peer Group Benchmarks
Apple has announced new insights and analytics to Apple Business Connect, its local business dashboard. The new insights are called "Peer Group Benchmarks" and tell you how well your business is doing compared to similar businesses in Apple Maps.
- Google Screened LSAs Now Show Unique Advertisers On Page Load
Google's Local Service Ads (LSA), Google Screened, previously would load the same advertisers as you scrolled down the search results page. Now, Google is loading unique, different advertisers when it shows you new Google Screened LSAs.
- Bing Webmaster Tools Updated Colors To Darker Bing Blue
When Microsoft Bing announced its new features a couple of weeks ago, including the updated performance reports, it also went ahead and updated the colors of the top bar from the old light blue Bing colors to the new darker blue Bing colors.
- Bing Knowledge Panels With Learn More Cards
Bing seems to be testing added "learn more" cards under the knowledge panel within the search results. The learn more cards are in a carousel format that you can slide through to learn more about the topic from third-party websites.
- Google Search Popular Stores Section
Google is testing a section titled "popular stores" in the Google search results. It shows you stores like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and more.
- Fake Bear At Google
Here is a statue of a bear at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. I am not sure where exactly the bear is and how old it is but it is there somewhere.
Other Great Search Threads:
- This is an interesting development on filtering reviews by type of meal. Definitely appreciated from a restaurant perspective because not all reviews are equal with take out vs. dine-in or brunch vs. dinner, Grant Austin on X
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - October 2023, WebmasterWorld
- Preparing yet more news around our events... :o) Any guesses where the next event is gonna be at?, Martin Splitt on Mastodon
- The docs I find online say it's not case sensitive, I imagine the current spec says it specifically, but you'd have to check., John Mueller on X
- The first click, linear, time decay, and position-based attribution models will be going away in October 2023. Got informed from GA 4, Khushal Bherwani on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Impact of the Google September 2023 helpful content was big for the SEO industry
- How SEOs can detect and address user data leaks
- 6 Microsoft Audience Ads product updates
- Fashion ecommerce: How to analyze search demand and forecast trends
- Offline conversion tracking to boost lead gen strategies
- Sneak peek: 3 generative AI keynotes from ESPN, Search Engine Land, and Optmyzr
- 3 key trends reshaping YouTube marketing today
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GA4 Privacy Features: Digital Analytics and Data Privacy in 2023, meas
- YouTube Launches New Subscriber Analytics to Assist in Content Planning, Social Media Today
Industry & Business
- Google preps visitor center at tech firm's Mountain View canopy office, Mercury News
- Google, Texas face off in US appeal over antitrust trial venue, Reuters
- Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott on Bing’s quest to beat Google and the future of AI art, The Verge
- Stricter EU controls on critical technologies possible from spring 2024, EURACTIV
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Build a Content-Driven, Audience-Centric Content Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
- How To Write Click-Worthy Headlines, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps can now tell exactly where solar panels should be installed, Mashable
- Google Maps: How to calibrate your phone for more accurate directions, Android Police
Mobile & Voice
- Apple's AR ambitions could expand into Personal Shopping and tech support sessions, AppleInsider
- I've been forced to change my name because every time someone speaks to me an iPhone starts pinging, The Sun
SEO
- 10 Ways To Improve Your SEO, Starting Now, BruceClay
- The implications of Google using click data in ranking, Kevin Indig
- Website migrations: Thinking beyond your HTML pages, Oncrawl
- How to Align Business and SEO Goals for Long-Term Success, Semrush
- How to Use Google Search Console for Keyword Research, Semrush
- Trending Topics For SEO in 2024, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- Audience Ads updates and other news for October, Microsoft Advertising
- The Role of Google Ads and Facebook Ads in the Customer Journey, TechBullion
Search Features
- DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat and Bing.com/create, for free!, Bing Search Blog
Other Search
- Build with Google AI: new video series for developers, Google for Developers Blog
- How AI can improve health for everyone, everywhere, Google Blog
- SearchResearch Challenge (10/4/23): How might we best use LLMs for online medical research?, SearchReSearch
