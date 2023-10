Google is testing a section titled "popular stores" in the Google search results. It shows you stores like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and more.

Here is a screenshot provided by Khushal Bherwani on X:

Here are more screenshots and videos of this in action:

🧵2️⃣



Here is more examples for same pic.twitter.com/AA02YegfhT — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 26, 2023

