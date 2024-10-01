Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console performance report filters now stick. Google Ads had an outage earlier this morning that it is working to fully restore. Bing Search also has date and time stamp issues for search result snippets. Google spoke about when to use the noindex and when to use the canonical, again. Google also spoke about not using generic server or CMS holding pages for new sites.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Sticky Google Search Console Performance Report Filters
    Google has updated its performance reports in Google Search Console to have the filters you set, stick. Meaning, the next time you go back to the report, it should be where you left it, with all the filters you set. You can of course reset the filters and start from scratch with the click of a button that reads, "reset filters."
  • Google Ads Outage This Morning Being Restored
    Google Ads had an outage that started at around 3am ET on Tuesday October 1st. The issue is now mostly resolved, but many advertisers were unable to access their Google Ads accounts and campaigns for a few hours this morning.
  • Google: Don't Use Generic Server / CMS Holding Pages For New Sites
    John Mueller, a Google Search Advocate, said on Reddit, that he does not recommend you use generic server or CMS holding pages for new sites. Instead, either "keep DNS disabled or put up a custom holding page."
  • Google Again On When To Use Noindex Or Canonical (Or Both)
    Google's John Mueller was asked about if it is still okay to use noindex and canonicals at the same time and when to use one or the other. This is a topic we covered several times here over the years but I spotted a new Reddit thread with John's comments on it, so I figured I'd resurrect this topic.
  • Bing Search Getting Dates/Times Wrong In Search Results Too?
    We've covered Google Search showing the wrong date and time on search result snippets countless times on this site. Well, Bing Search can get it wrong too - at least sometimes.
  • Made On YouTube Event In NYC
    Google hosted in their New York City office a Made On YouTube event. It seemed to host a number of high-profile YouTubers, plus some upcoming YouTubers. For some reason, I was not invited. Anyway, I spotted this photo, and more, including videos, on Sussan Mourard's Instagram feed.

