Bing Search Getting Dates/Times Wrong In Search Results Too?

We've covered Google Search showing the wrong date and time on search result snippets countless times on this site. Well, Bing Search can get it wrong too - at least sometimes.

Bill Hartzer noticed this last Friday and posted about it on X - he wrote, "It used to be that Google had a date problem. But it looks like Microsoft Bing now has the date problem. This is literally my last post, done about 10 minutes ago. But according to Bing it was posted 22 hours ago."

So this screenshot below shows the page was discovered 22 hours ago, when it was only posted for the first time on his blog 10 minutes prior.

Bing Search Date Bug

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said he would have someone on the Bing Search team review this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

