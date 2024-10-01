Google Ads Outage This Morning Being Restored

Oct 1, 2024
Google Ads

Google Ads Broken Logo

Google Ads had an outage that started at around 3am ET on Tuesday October 1st. The issue is now mostly resolved, but many advertisers were unable to access their Google Ads accounts and campaigns for a few hours this morning.

When they tried to access their accounts, they received a 500 server error that gave them no other options:

Google Ads 500 Error

Google Ads confirmed the issue and wrote:

Google Ads service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.

Here are some of the early complaints about this issue:

The issue is not officially fixed fully yet but it should be soon...

Forum discussion at X.

Update at 11:10am ET: Google updated us saying the issue is resolved. Google wrote:

The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

 

