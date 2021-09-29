Daily Search Forum Recap: September 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said that as searcher intent changes over time, Google's query interpretation can change over time too. Google's Search On event was live today, you can watch the replay if you want. Most SEOs said they have experience an unexpected Google search ranking drop. An SEO poll asks which Google ranking factor do you want to turn up and more. Google said the placement of your sitemap URL in your robots.txt is not important and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Watch Google Search On 2021
    Today at 1pm ET/10am PT you can watch Google's big annual Search On event at searchon.withgoogle.com. I am offline today, so I will catch up on all the news from this event over the next day or so but normally Google will announce big new organic search changes at this event.
  • Google's Query Interpretation May Shift Over Time As Searcher Intents Change
    John Shehata, the global VP at Conde Nast, asked a super interesting question about how Google Search adapts to how searcher intents change over time. In short, it seems Google is smart enough to understand queries different over time as searcher intent changes over time.
  • Survey Says: Most SEOs Experience Unexpected Google Search Ranking Drops
    Aleyda Solis posted a Twitter poll asking if SEOs have experienced an "unexpected" Google search rankings drop and why. The poll had less than 300 responses but the results do not surprise me too much. In short, most SEOs have experience such a drop and most say it was due to a Google search algorithm update.
  • Google: Sitemap Location In Robot.txt Inconsequential
    Did you ever wonder if putting your XML sitemap URL at the bottom of your robots.txt will impact your Google Search indexing? The answer is no. Google does not care about the location of your Sitemap URL in your robots.txt file.
  • These Are The Ranking Factors SEOs Want Google To Turn Up
    Remco Tensen asked on Twitter which dials would you want to turn in the Google search ranking algorithm. He offered four choices in his Twitter poll including links, usability, factuality, and freshness.
  • G Area Web Logo At Google Boulder
    Here is another photo from the Google office in Boulder, Colorado of a G logo that says G area with this circular web multicolored rope pattern surrounding it.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah
    I will be offline completely for the holiday of Simchas Torah on September 28th and September 29th, Tuesday and Wednesday. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live. This is the last set of days I am completely offline for a while, so thanks for dealing with me this past month...

