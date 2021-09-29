Daily Search Forum Recap: September 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said that as searcher intent changes over time, Google's query interpretation can change over time too. Google's Search On event was live today, you can watch the replay if you want. Most SEOs said they have experience an unexpected Google search ranking drop. An SEO poll asks which Google ranking factor do you want to turn up and more. Google said the placement of your sitemap URL in your robots.txt is not important and more.

