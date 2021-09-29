Google: Sitemap Location In Robot.txt Inconsequential

Did you ever wonder if putting your XML sitemap URL at the bottom of your robots.txt will impact your Google Search indexing? The answer is no. Google does not care about the location of your Sitemap URL in your robots.txt file.

John Mueller of Google was asked about this on Twitter and he said "No, it doesn't matter."

The question was "Does the location of sitemap in robots.txt make a difference? Does it cause confusion if it is located above or below the disallows?"

Here are those tweets:

No, it doesn't matter. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) September 23, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.