Daily Search Forum Recap: September 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's September 2023 helpful content update completed rolling out and it seemed to hit SEO-first content in a big way. Microsoft Advertising is testing not labeled search ads in Bing Search. Google said it will keep providing SEO help and documentation despite some trying to use it to manipulate Google Search. ChatGPT's browse with Bing is back after being disabled for 12 weeks. Google Ads tests expiration dates for email alerts. Google Ads updated its prescription drug services policy.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.