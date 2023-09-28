Google Ads Prescription Drug Services Medicines Policy Updated

Google will update the Google Ads Healthcare and Medicines policy from Prescription drug sale policy to Prescription drug services. "The Healthcare and medicines policy page will be updated to reflect the new language on October 10, 2023," Google wrote.

You can read the current policy over here and then compare it to this text:

Prescription drug services

Google restricts the promotion of services related to the online prescribing, dispensation, and sale of prescription drugs. Businesses subject to this policy include but are not limited to online pharmacies and telemedicine providers.

We determine whether an advertiser is promoting such services based on a number of factors, such as the content of your ads, site, or app, as well as the products or services that you offer. For user safety and other reasons, we err on the side of caution in applying this policy, especially for landing pages that link or refer to content that in any way appears to be or to facilitate the online prescription, dispensation, or sale of medicines.

Countries

Google allows the promotion of some services related to prescription drugs in only these countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. Please check the country-specific section of the Healthcare & Medicines policy for details about the types of services that can be promoted and requirements in each country.

Keywords

Under this policy, Google allows certified advertisers to bid on keywords containing prescription drug terms in only the following countries: Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, United Kingdom, and United States.

Certification

Advertisers must be certified by Google in order to serve ads for prescription drug services — see how to apply below. Certification requirements vary by country—check the country-specific restrictions for every country where you plan to advertise.

Forum discussion at X.