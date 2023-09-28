Google Ads Gains Share Alerts With Expiration Dates

Google Ads seems to have added a new feature to the account alerts section that lets you set up alerts to go to email addresses but now lets you define when those alerts may expire. So if you want to share alerts for a short or defined period of time, you can now do that.

"Expiring access allows you to assign people with temporary access to your Google Ads account. This feature lets you set an expiration date for access to your account which makes it easier to manage temporary users," Google explains.

Thomas Eccel spotted this and notified me of this Google Ads update on X, he said, "Google Ads News! Spotted that you can now invite users with an access expiration date that you can set and directly subscribe them to some email like disapproved ads or alerts. Another new feature: you can edit existing users "Access expires" setting."

Here is the screenshot showing these features:

PPCGreg also spotted this:

There is a detailed help document on this over here.

Forum discussion at X.

