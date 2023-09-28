Google: We Won't Stop Giving Advice To SEOs Despite Some Creating Made For Google Sites

Google's John Mueller defends Google's position of helping SEOs by providing documentation, video content, and responses to questions on multiple channels. This comes after some are upset that Google is targeting content and websites that are overly SEOed, such as with the last helpful content update, based on that feedback.

John was asked on X, "It is somewhat amusing that made-for-Google content has become an issue at Google, as if y'all weren't the primary driving force. While I agree, a little self-reflection wouldn't hurt."

John replied to that on X saying, "Yes, it's also awkward that we're writing how to do well in Google, explaining algorithms, giving technical tips. But even with a minority that abuses that, it doesn't mean we should stop helping sites get the most out of search. Sometimes we forget the web is more than MFA."

Meaning, Google has to do what is good for the whole despite some bad players creating junk or less helpful content on the internet.

While there are some cases where Google won't share certain details because it would be too easy to be exploited, the other details are mostly common sense and sometimes are not fully grasped.

You have the same issues in other industries, for example where there are tax laws and people bend them to make it technically work for them and then maybe end up in trouble years later during an audit. Or you do electrical work in your house and technically it works, but years later something goes wrong and your house burns down. I mean, I can keep on going, if you want...

Here are those posts:

