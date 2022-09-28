Daily Search Forum Recap: September 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has finished rolling out both the September core update and the September product reviews update but we still see some volatility today. Google's John Mueller is offering to review your public presentations to make sure it is accurate. Google said if you don't know if your content is expertly written, then it probably is not. Google said there is no percentage to measure duplicate content. Google is testing a new search feature to collect your recipes in a Google Cookbook. Oh, Search On is today, so I should have some news for tomorrow on that.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google September Core & Product Reviews Updates Both Finished Rolling Out On September 26th
As I called, Google has completed rolling out both the September 2022 core update and the September 2022 product reviews update while I was offline. Both officially finished rolling out on September 26, 2022 - so Monday.
- Google: If You Don't Know If Your Content Expertly Written, Then It Is Not
Google's John Mueller had another good one-liner the other day. He said, "if you don't know whether your content is expertly written or not, then it's definitely not expertly written."
- Google: There Is No Percentage To Measure Duplicate Content
Google's John Mueller asked if there was some sort of percentage people can use to determine if their content may be considered duplicative or not. John said there is none and he asked how would you measure such a thing.
- Google's John Mueller Offers To Review Part Of Your Presentation For Accuracy
This morning, John Mueller from Google offered to do a gut check review of part of your presentations to help ensure what you are presenting is accurate. He posted this on Twitter and wrote that "the feedback is private, ask before you speak - if you want, no judging. No question too trivial."
- Google Search Cookbook
We have seen plenty of neat features from Google Search around recipes. But now it seems Google is testing a Google Search Cookbook feature. It is a place to consolidate the recipes you find using Google Search in one place for later.
- Google Chicago Tumblers
Google had The Jesse White Tumblers perform at the Google Chicago office. This looks to be done on the rooftop of the office there. Here is a photo of it that I found on Instagram.
