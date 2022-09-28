Google: If You Don't Know If Your Content Expertly Written, Then It Is Not

Sep 28, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller had another good one-liner the other day. He said, "if you don't know whether your content is expertly written or not, then it's definitely not expertly written."

In other words, if you cannot tell if the content on your site or a specific page is written by an expert, then it is likely not written by an expert. If your users can't understand the content is expertly written, how can search engines understand it?

Here are those tweets within context, it is four of them:

What do you think of this line?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

