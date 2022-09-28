Google: If You Don't Know If Your Content Expertly Written, Then It Is Not

Google's John Mueller had another good one-liner the other day. He said, "if you don't know whether your content is expertly written or not, then it's definitely not expertly written."

In other words, if you cannot tell if the content on your site or a specific page is written by an expert, then it is likely not written by an expert. If your users can't understand the content is expertly written, how can search engines understand it?

Here are those tweets within context, it is four of them:

I'd focus more on what your users expect. Are you focusing on topics where users expect up-to-date information? or is it something that's well-established and not changing? This is not primarily a SEO thing, and you should be the expert of the topic you're publishing on. — 🌽〈link href=//johnmu.com rel=canonical 〉🌽 (@JohnMu) September 24, 2022

One way to think of this is if you don't know whether your content is expertly written or not, then it's definitely not expertly written. — 🌽〈link href=//johnmu.com rel=canonical 〉🌽 (@JohnMu) September 25, 2022

What do you think of this line?

Forum discussion at Twitter.