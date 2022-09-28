Google: There Is No Percentage To Measure Duplicate Content

Sep 28, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller asked if there was some sort of percentage people can use to determine if their content may be considered duplicative or not. John said there is none and he asked how would you measure such a thing.

Bill Hartzer asked the question, asking "is there a percentage that represents duplicate content?" Asking if Google even measures it.

John Mueller responded by saying, "there is no number" and then asked, "how do you measure it anyway?"

Here are those tweets:

Here are some alternative titles for this story:

There are a lot of good responses on the "how to measure" this on Twitter - so scan through the thread.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: If You Don't Know If Your Content Expertly Written, Then It Is Not
 
blog comments powered by Disqus