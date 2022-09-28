We have seen plenty of neat features from Google Search around recipes. But now it seems Google is testing a Google Search Cookbook feature. It is a place to consolidate the recipes you find using Google Search in one place for later.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted about it on Twitter saying "Focus on recipes? Heads-up. I noticed a new option when checking my collections in the Google Search App. It's called "Cookbook" and it's a place your saved recipes will appear. Shows recent activity, recipe recommendations, "what to cook", & related searches."

Here are some screenshots he shared:

How to access the Google cookbook:

What the Google cookbook looks like:

How tasty!

Forum discussion at Twitter.