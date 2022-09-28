Google's John Mueller Offers To Review Part Of Your Presentation For Accuracy

This morning, John Mueller from Google offered to do a gut check review of part of your presentations to help ensure what you are presenting is accurate. He posted this on Twitter and wrote that "the feedback is private, ask before you speak - if you want, no judging. No question too trivial."

John wrote, "If you're presenting at an event soon, uncertain about something Google-related, and fearing someone from Google facepalming in the back (we won't), and especially if you're a new presenter, you're welcome to drop me a note." He said you can email gutcheck.with.john@gmail.com with your questions.

He added "I'm happy to check with some wording, or look at a few slides if you're worried (not 200 page slide decks though :-)). The feedback is private, ask before you speak - if you want, no judging. No question too "trivial"." He also requested that the presentation be a public presentation, not a private one. "Side-note: I really want to focus on public presentations here. I'll defer site-specific questions & questions for clients to the help forums," he added.

So if you are going to take John up on the offer, make sure to keep your questions direct and short if possible.

This is super generous of John. I would really be interested to see how many people take Jonn up on his offer. And then, how many presentations need corrections? Part of what I do at the SMX conference is trying to ensure that the content is accurate or at least cited properly and clarified if the content might be not 100% backed by a Google source.

Forum discussion at Twitter.