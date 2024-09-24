Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It took 9 months, but Google finally fully did away with the Google Cache. Google fixed the Search Console product snippets reports. Google site command for images seems broken. Google Merchant listings gains new priceType property and sales price examples. Google is testing a from small business carousel. The Google Product Experts program is not going away.

Google Cache Is Fully Dead

Google has now totally disabled the Google Cache from completely working. Earlier this year, Google removed the cache link from the search result snippets. Then a couple of weeks ago, added links to the Wayback Machine. Now, the direct link to see the Google Cache has been fully disabled.

A couple of weeks ago, we reported a bug with the Google Search Console search performance report and rich results report when you filtered by the "product snippets" search appearance option. Google finally posted an update that the report has been fixed.

It seems that Google made a change, intentionally or unintentionally, to the site command within Google Image Search. When you do a basic site command, without appending keywords to the query, then Google will return no image results.

Google has updated its Google Merchant Listings help documentation to add priceType property and then also give new sale pricing examples. Google said they did this to "make it easier for merchants to specify sale pricing through structured data and bring parity with price features in Merchant Center."

Here is another Google Search treatment where Google is trying to promote small businesses. Google is testing showing a "from small business" carousel in the search results, that shows products from small businesses that matches your query.

There was some speculation that Google may fold the Google Product Experts program but that is not true. John Mueller from Google responded to those concerns on Mastodon and said, "I don't see the product expert program going away anytime soon."

Here is a photo of a goat standing on a Googlers back. I am not sure exactly what is going on, but it seems Google had a travel farm come to the office because I see goats, chickens, bunnies, pigs and more in this photoset on Instagram.

