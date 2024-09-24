Google Site Command For Image Search Wonky

Google

Artist Searching

It seems that Google made a change, intentionally or unintentionally, to the site command within Google Image Search. When you do a basic site command, without appending keywords to the query, then Google will return no image results.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Site Command Images Broken

I spotted this via Kunjal Chawhan on X over the weekend and pined Google about it but I did not hear back as of yet.

I did notice that when you append a query to the end of the site command, it does return results:

Google Site Command Images Query

I suspect this is a bug but what do I know...

Forum discussion at X.

 

