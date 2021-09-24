Bing Image Search Upgrade With V3 Of Aesthetic Model

Microsoft announced on the Bing blog that it has made some serious improvements to Bing Image Search over the past few months. Microsoft credits its use of the updated version (V3) of the Aesthetic model for these improvements.

Based on Microsoft's tests, the improvements the search company saw were pretty significant. They include:

Reduction in the distance by 48%

Improvement in SBS accuracy by 10% on the public aesthetic dataset CUHKPQ

A 36% higher correlation with human judgment

The V3 model outperformed the V2 model in click-through rate by 36%

Here is a GIF comparing some of the V2 models vs V3 models from Bing:

