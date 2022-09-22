Daily Search Forum Recap: September 22, 2022

Sep 22, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We have some early data on the new Google product reviews update to share with you. Google is testing "results about you" to delete your data. Google Search Console has dropped the international targeting tool today. Google's John Mueller shared where he would focus on with hreflang. And links are still voted the most challenging area of SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • What We're Seeing From The Google Product Reviews Update #5
    As you know, Google began to roll out the fifth Google product reviews update on September 20th during the roll-out of the September 2022 core update. I promised to return and share some of what we're seeing with this update, as it rolls out.
  • Google Search Console International Targeting Tool Is No Longer Available
    As we reported last month, Google has now officially deprecated the International Targeting report in Google Search Console. If you try to access the report, Google will show you a message that says "This report is no longer available here."
  • Google Results About You Search Beta
    Google is testing a new my account section named "results about you." This is part of the feature where Google Search allows you to remove information about yourself from Search and other places in Google.
  • Survey Says Again: Links The Most Challenging Area Of SEO
    About a year ago, Brodie Clark posted a poll asking SEOs which area of SEO do you find the most challenging. The response a year ago was by far link acquisition and the response this time around is the same, link acquisition. Surprise, surprise.
  • Google's John Mueller On When, Where & How To Use Hreflang
    Google's John Mueller often posts detailed and thoughtful responses on Reddit related to SEO and also general gadget tinkering. In one of his latest SEO posts, he posted a very detailed and throughout post on when, where and how to go about using hreflang on your site.
  • This Googler Applied To Google 19 Times Before Being Accepted
    Kat Haney posted photos of her and her Noogler hat, showing she was accepted to work at Google. She said she applied 19 times, was interviewed 9 times and rejected twice before Google hired her.

