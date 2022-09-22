Google Results About You Search Beta

Google is testing a new my account section named "results about you." This is part of the feature where Google Search allows you to remove information about yourself from Search and other places in Google.

This was spotted first by 9to5Google who said this is rolling out to some users within the Android Google Search App. When you click on your icon at the top right, then the menu comes up, you might see "results about you" in the menu.

Here is a screenshot:

From there, you are taken through a wizard-like approach to remove specific information about yourself from Google:

In April, Google began allowing you to remove more information about yourself in Google Search - more on that over here.

Google allows you to remove information in these sections; it shows my personal contact information, it shows my contact into with an intent to harm me, it shows other personal information, it contains illegal information and/or it is outdated.

