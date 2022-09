This Googler Applied To Google 19 Times Before Being Accepted

Kat Haney posted photos of her and her Noogler hat, showing she was accepted to work at Google. She said she applied 19 times, was interviewed 9 times and was rejected twice before Google hired her.

How is that for being persistent?

Here is her full Instagram post:

