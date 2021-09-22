Daily Search Forum Recap: September 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke about how changing your website theme can impact your rankings, but when will it not hurt your search rankings? Google said it is not terrible to have your related links dynamically change all the time. And yes, if you link in your FAQ schema in a way that is against Google's guidelines, it can lead to a Google penalty. I am offline today, this newsletter was prescheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

You Can Get A Google Penalty For Bad Links In FAQ Schema

A while back an SEO asked John Mueller of Google if "linking to an external site from the FAQ Schema of a discounts/vouchers site?" John responded, "sure." I guess if the link is against Google's webmaster guidelines, sure, you can get a manual action.

When Your Google Rankings Is Not Impacted By Changing Website Themes

John Mueller of Google actually addressed this question a few months ago on Twitter. He said that when you change the colors on your site or move HTML elements around, that should not really have an impact on your...

Google: It's Not Terrible To Have Related Links Dynamically Change All The Time

You often see on product pages or even blog posts, a section for related products or related stories. What if those related links were so dynamic that every time the page load, it loaded a new set of links? Is that bad for Google and your SEO efforts?

Street Mural Painting Near The Google Chicago Office

Here are photos and an embedded video of a street mural being painted in front of the Google office in Chicago. This was shared by "Paint the City" on Instagram who wrote "If you missed our live State street...

Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot

This is just a quick note that I will be offline for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on Tuesday September 21 and Wednesday, September 22nd. All stories, social media posts, etc were all pre-written and scheduled to be posted. I'll be back with live coverage Thursday.

